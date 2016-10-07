Oct 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.98 percent on Friday compared with 7.06 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.35 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/11/16) 35.50/37.00 05.88/06.13 06.42/06.67 2M(13/12/16) 65.25/67.00 05.85/06.00 06.52/06.67 3M(13/01/17) 95.75/97.75 05.69/05.81 06.59/06.71 6M(13/04/17) 186.75/188.75 05.61/05.67 06.92/06.98 1Y(13/10/17) 359.25/361.25 05.38/05.41 07.07/07.11 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7875 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking,. Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)