Feb 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.33 percent on Monday compared with 6.43 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.58 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/04/17) 31.25/33.00 05.18/05.47 05.98/06.27 2M(02/05/17) 58.25/60.00 05.14/05.29 06.01/06.17 3M(01/06/17) 83.50/85.25 04.96/05.07 06.05/06.15 6M(01/09/17) 163.25/165.25 04.85/04.91 06.27/06.33 1Y(01/03/18) 314.00/316.00 04.71/04.74 06.55/06.58 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7249 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)