Feb 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.35 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.33 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.65 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/04/17) 30.25/32.00 05.17/05.47 05.97/06.27 2M(02/05/17) 56.50/58.50 05.07/05.25 05.95/06.13 3M(02/06/17) 82.75/84.75 04.92/05.04 06.01/06.13 6M(05/09/17) 166.25/168.25 04.86/04.92 06.29/06.35 1Y(05/03/18) 319.50/321.50 04.75/04.78 06.61/06.64 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7375 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)