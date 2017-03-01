Mar 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.41 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.35 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.81 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/04/17) 29.50/31.25 05.20/05.50 06.02/06.33 2M(03/05/17) 57.00/59.00 05.10/05.28 06.02/06.19 3M(05/06/17) 85.50/87.50 04.97/05.08 06.09/06.21 6M(05/09/17) 166.50/168.50 04.89/04.95 06.35/06.41 1Y(05/03/18) 321.00/323.00 04.78/04.81 06.68/06.71 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8482 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)