GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
Mar 1The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.55 percent on Wednesday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.25/6.36 3 YEARS 6.46/6.55 4 YEARS 6.59/6.66 5 YEARS 6.84/6.91 7 YEARS 6.79/7.09 10 YEARS 6.69/6.99 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
SYDNEY, May 27 Adani Enterprises will get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday.