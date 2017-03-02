Mar 2 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.45 percent on Thursday compared with 6.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.98 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(06/04/17) 30.25/31.75 05.34/05.60 06.18/06.45 2M(08/05/17) 59.75/61.50 05.19/05.34 06.11/06.26 3M(06/06/17) 84.75/86.50 05.04/05.14 06.17/06.27 6M(06/09/17) 165.50/167.50 04.92/04.98 06.39/06.45 1Y(06/03/18) 321.75/323.75 04.82/04.85 06.73/06.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7433 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)