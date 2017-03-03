Mar 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.45 percent on Friday compared with 6.45 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.35 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/04/17) 30.25/32.00 05.33/05.64 06.18/06.49 2M(08/05/17) 58.75/60.75 05.17/05.35 06.11/06.29 3M(07/06/17) 84.75/86.75 05.03/05.15 06.16/06.28 6M(07/09/17) 165.50/167.50 04.91/04.97 06.39/06.45 1Y(07/03/18) 320.50/322.50 04.80/04.83 06.72/06.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.8354 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)