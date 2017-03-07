Mar 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.42 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.42 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.70 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/04/17) 30.75/32.50 05.26/05.56 06.13/06.43 2M(09/05/17) 56.25/58.00 05.05/05.21 06.00/06.16 3M(09/06/17) 83.00/84.75 04.94/05.05 06.08/06.18 6M(11/09/17) 165.75/167.75 04.88/04.94 06.36/06.42 1Y(09/03/18) 321.00/323.00 04.82/04.85 06.73/06.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6347 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)