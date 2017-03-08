Mar 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.38 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.42 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.93 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(10/04/17) 29.25/31.00 05.17/05.48 06.04/06.35 2M(11/05/17) 56.50/58.25 04.99/05.15 05.94/06.10 3M(12/06/17) 83.75/85.75 04.88/05.00 06.02/06.14 6M(11/09/17) 163.50/165.50 04.84/04.90 06.32/06.38 1Y(12/03/18) 321.00/323.00 04.79/04.82 06.71/06.74 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6362 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)