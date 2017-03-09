Mar 9 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.22 percent on Thursday compared with 6.38 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.93 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/04/17) 30.75/32.25 04.94/05.19 05.84/06.08 2M(15/05/17) 54.75/56.50 04.83/04.98 05.80/05.95 3M(14/06/17) 80.00/81.75 04.75/04.86 05.90/06.01 6M(14/09/17) 157.50/159.50 04.68/04.74 06.16/06.22 1Y(14/03/18) 309.50/311.50 04.64/04.67 06.56/06.59 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.7707 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)