Mar 9The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.50 percent on Thursday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.23/6.28 3 YEARS 6.42/6.50 4 YEARS 6.56/6.63 5 YEARS 6.78/6.83 7 YEARS 6.79/7.09 10 YEARS 6.69/6.99 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)