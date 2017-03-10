Mar 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.28 percent on Friday compared with 6.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.22 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/04/17) 30.50/32.25 05.06/05.35 05.97/06.26 2M(15/05/17) 54.75/56.75 04.91/05.09 05.89/06.07 3M(15/06/17) 81.00/83.00 04.82/04.94 05.97/06.09 6M(15/09/17) 159.25/161.25 04.74/04.80 06.22/06.28 1Y(15/03/18) 312.00/314.00 04.68/04.71 06.61/06.64 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.6880 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)