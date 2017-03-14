Mar 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.31 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.25 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/04/17) 29.50/31.25 05.08/05.39 06.03/06.33 2M(16/05/17) 54.75/56.50 04.95/05.11 05.95/06.11 3M(16/06/17) 80.75/82.50 04.84/04.95 06.01/06.11 6M(18/09/17) 160.50/162.50 04.76/04.82 06.25/06.31 1Y(16/03/18) 310.50/312.50 04.69/04.72 06.63/06.66 Spot rate : 1$ = 66.1800 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)