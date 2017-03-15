Mar 15 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.40 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.31 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.29 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/04/17) 29.25/31.25 05.26/05.62 06.22/06.58 2M(17/05/17) 55.75/57.75 05.09/05.27 06.10/06.28 3M(19/06/17) 83.75/85.75 04.96/05.08 06.14/06.26 6M(18/09/17) 160.75/162.75 04.84/04.90 06.33/06.40 1Y(19/03/18) 314.00/316.00 04.77/04.80 06.71/06.74 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.5146 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)