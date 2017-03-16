Mar 16 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.40 percent on Thursday compared with 6.40 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.13 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(20/04/17) 29.50/31.00 05.31/05.58 06.31/06.58 2M(22/05/17) 57.25/59.25 05.07/05.25 06.11/06.29 3M(20/06/17) 82.00/84.00 04.98/05.10 06.16/06.28 6M(20/09/17) 160.00/162.00 04.85/04.91 06.34/06.40 1Y(20/03/18) 312.00/314.00 04.77/04.80 06.70/06.73 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.3836 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)