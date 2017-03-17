Mar 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.42 percent on Friday compared with 6.40 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.12 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/04/17) 30.00/31.75 05.39/05.70 06.38/06.70 2M(22/05/17) 57.00/59.00 05.12/05.30 06.16/06.34 3M(21/06/17) 82.75/84.75 05.01/05.13 06.19/06.31 6M(21/09/17) 161.00/163.00 04.87/04.93 06.36/06.42 1Y(21/03/18) 313.25/315.25 04.78/04.81 06.71/06.74 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.5411 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)