Mar 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.45 percent on Monday compared with 6.42 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.49 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/04/17) 32.00/33.50 05.41/05.67 06.41/06.66 2M(22/05/17) 57.00/58.50 05.22/05.35 06.26/06.40 3M(22/06/17) 83.50/85.50 05.07/05.19 06.25/06.38 6M(22/09/17) 161.50/163.50 04.90/04.96 06.39/06.45 1Y(22/03/18) 313.50/315.50 04.79/04.83 06.72/06.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.3827 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)