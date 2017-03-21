Mar 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.43 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.45 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.23 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/04/17) 31.00/32.75 05.41/05.72 06.41/06.72 2M(23/05/17) 56.50/58.50 05.18/05.36 06.22/06.40 3M(23/06/17) 83.50/85.50 05.07/05.19 06.26/06.38 6M(25/09/17) 162.50/164.50 04.88/04.94 06.37/06.43 1Y(23/03/18) 312.50/314.50 04.78/04.82 06.71/06.74 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.3117 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)