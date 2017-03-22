Mar 22 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.47 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.43 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.23 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/04/17) 30.00/31.50 05.39/05.66 06.40/06.67 2M(24/05/17) 56.50/58.25 05.16/05.32 06.21/06.37 3M(27/06/17) 86.25/88.00 05.06/05.16 06.25/06.35 6M(25/09/17) 163.25/165.25 04.92/04.98 06.41/06.47 1Y(26/03/18) 315.50/317.50 04.79/04.82 06.71/06.74 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.4881 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)