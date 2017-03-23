Mar 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.37 percent on Thursday compared with 6.47 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.22 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(27/04/17) 29.00/30.50 05.22/05.49 06.22/06.49 2M(30/05/17) 57.75/59.75 05.03/05.21 06.08/06.25 3M(27/06/17) 81.50/83.50 04.94/05.06 06.13/06.25 6M(27/09/17) 159.25/161.25 04.83/04.89 06.31/06.37 1Y(27/03/18) 309.25/311.25 04.73/04.76 06.64/06.67 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.4220 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)