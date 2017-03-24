Mar 24 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.33 percent on Friday compared with 6.37 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.94 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/04/17) 27.50/29.25 05.11/05.44 06.11/06.44 2M(30/05/17) 55.25/57.00 04.97/05.13 06.01/06.17 3M(29/06/17) 80.75/82.50 04.89/05.00 06.08/06.18 6M(29/09/17) 158.00/160.00 04.79/04.85 06.27/06.33 1Y(28/03/18) 306.25/308.25 04.69/04.72 06.60/06.64 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.4581 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)