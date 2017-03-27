Mar 27 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.43 percent on Monday compared with 6.33 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.97 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/04/17) 26.75/28.25 05.17/05.46 06.17/06.46 2M(30/05/17) 54.75/56.50 05.03/05.19 06.08/06.24 3M(30/06/17) 81.50/83.50 04.97/05.09 06.15/06.27 6M(29/09/17) 159.50/161.50 04.89/04.95 06.37/06.43 1Y(28/03/18) 309.50/311.50 04.78/04.81 06.69/06.72 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0892 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)