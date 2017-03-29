Mar 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.42 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.43 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.25 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/04/17) 25.00/26.75 05.02/05.37 06.02/06.37 2M(31/05/17) 53.75/55.50 04.95/05.11 06.00/06.16 3M(30/06/17) 79.75/81.50 04.92/05.03 06.10/06.21 6M(29/09/17) 158.00/160.00 04.88/04.94 06.35/06.42 1Y(28/03/18) 310.75/312.75 04.82/04.85 06.73/06.76 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9552 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)