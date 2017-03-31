Mar 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.38 percent on Friday compared with 6.40 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 9.80 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/05/17) 26.00/27.50 04.88/05.16 05.88/06.16 2M(05/06/17) 53.00/54.50 04.89/05.03 05.94/06.08 3M(05/07/17) 79.00/80.75 04.89/05.00 06.07/06.18 6M(05/10/17) 157.50/159.50 04.84/04.91 06.32/06.38 1Y(05/04/18) 311.75/313.75 04.81/04.84 06.72/06.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.8386 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)