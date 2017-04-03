Apr 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.41 percent on Monday compared with 6.38 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.30 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/05/17) 28.00/29.75 04.92/05.23 05.92/06.23 2M(06/06/17) 53.50/55.25 04.93/05.09 05.98/06.14 3M(06/07/17) 79.75/81.50 04.93/05.04 06.11/06.22 6M(06/10/17) 158.50/160.50 04.87/04.93 06.35/06.41 1Y(06/04/18) 311.75/313.75 04.80/04.83 06.72/06.75 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9103 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)