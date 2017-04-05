Apr 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.41 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.32 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(08/05/17) 27.75/29.25 05.02/05.29 06.03/06.30 2M(07/06/17) 54.50/56.25 05.01/05.17 06.06/06.23 3M(07/07/17) 80.75/82.50 04.98/05.09 06.16/06.27 6M(10/10/17) 161.50/163.50 04.87/04.93 06.35/06.41 1Y(09/04/18) 314.00/316.00 04.80/04.83 06.71/06.74 Spot rate : 1$ = 65.0438 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)