Apr 6 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.55 percent on Thursday compared with 6.41 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.31 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(11/05/17) 28.25/30.00 05.12/05.44 06.13/06.44 2M(12/06/17) 57.25/59.25 05.10/05.28 06.15/06.33 3M(10/07/17) 82.25/84.25 05.08/05.20 06.26/06.39 6M(10/10/17) 163.00/165.00 05.00/05.06 06.49/06.55 1Y(10/04/18) 318.50/320.50 04.90/04.93 06.81/06.85 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.9791 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)