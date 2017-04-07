BRIEF-Sun Pharma may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 vs FY 17 - exec
* Dilip Shanghvi says may have single digit decline in consol revenue for FY 18 versus FY 17
Apr 7The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.72 percent on Friday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.44/6.57 3 YEARS 6.63/6.72 4 YEARS 6.76/6.91 5 YEARS 6.99/7.09 7 YEARS 6.98/7.28 10 YEARS 6.90/7.20 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 26 Wall Street opened little changed on Friday, coming off six straight days of gains, as investors took to the sidelines ahead of a three-day holiday weekend.