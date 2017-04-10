Apr 10 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.74 percent on Monday compared with 6.68 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.31 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/05/17) 28.00/29.50 05.29/05.57 06.29/06.58 2M(12/06/17) 56.75/58.50 05.27/05.43 06.32/06.48 3M(12/07/17) 84.75/86.50 05.28/05.38 06.46/06.57 6M(12/10/17) 168.00/170.00 05.20/05.26 06.68/06.74 1Y(12/04/18) 328.25/330.25 05.09/05.12 07.01/07.04 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4418 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)