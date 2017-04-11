Apr 11 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.66 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.74 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.25 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(15/05/17) 29.25/31.00 05.17/05.48 06.18/06.49 2M(13/06/17) 56.00/57.75 05.19/05.35 06.24/06.40 3M(13/07/17) 83.75/85.50 05.20/05.31 06.39/06.50 6M(13/10/17) 165.75/167.75 05.12/05.18 06.59/06.66 1Y(13/04/18) 326.00/328.00 05.05/05.08 06.96/06.99 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5438 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)