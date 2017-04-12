Apr 12 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.64 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.18 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/05/17) 27.25/28.75 05.12/05.41 06.14/06.42 2M(19/06/17) 58.00/59.50 05.19/05.33 06.25/06.39 3M(17/07/17) 83.75/85.75 05.19/05.32 06.38/06.51 6M(17/10/17) 165.75/167.75 05.11/05.17 06.58/06.64 1Y(17/04/18) 325.75/327.75 05.04/05.07 06.93/06.97 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.6920 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)