Apr 18 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.61 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.66 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.31 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(22/05/17) 29.00/30.50 05.12/05.39 06.13/06.40 2M(20/06/17) 56.00/57.50 05.19/05.33 06.25/06.39 3M(20/07/17) 83.50/85.25 05.19/05.30 06.37/06.48 6M(23/10/17) 167.75/169.75 05.10/05.16 06.55/06.61 1Y(20/04/18) 326.25/328.25 05.05/05.08 06.93/06.96 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5657 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)