Apr 20 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.55 percent on Thursday compared with 6.57 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.30 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/05/17) 27.00/28.25 05.08/05.32 06.09/06.32 2M(27/06/17) 58.25/59.75 05.14/05.27 06.20/06.34 3M(24/07/17) 82.50/84.50 05.12/05.24 06.30/06.43 6M(24/10/17) 163.25/165.25 05.04/05.10 06.49/06.55 1Y(24/04/18) 323.25/325.25 05.00/05.03 06.85/06.88 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.6364 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)