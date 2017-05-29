BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.26 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
May 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Monday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.29 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/06/17) 24.25/25.75 04.57/04.85 05.63/05.92 2M(31/07/17) 49.75/51.50 04.61/04.77 05.76/05.92 3M(31/08/17) 75.75/77.50 04.66/04.76 05.89/06.00 6M(30/11/17) 148.25/150.25 04.58/04.64 06.05/06.11 1Y(31/05/18) 295.75/297.75 04.58/04.61 06.41/06.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5565 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page NOTE : LIBOR RATES AS OF 26-May-17 Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.26 percent at 14-day variable rate repo auction
SHANGHAI, June 23 China stocks rose on Friday to end the week higher, on signs tight liquidity is easing and with sentiment lifted by MSCI's decision to include mainland shares in a key index.