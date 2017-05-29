May 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Monday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.29 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(30/06/17) 24.25/25.75 04.57/04.85 05.63/05.92 2M(31/07/17) 49.75/51.50 04.61/04.77 05.76/05.92 3M(31/08/17) 75.75/77.50 04.66/04.76 05.89/06.00 6M(30/11/17) 148.25/150.25 04.58/04.64 06.05/06.11 1Y(31/05/18) 295.75/297.75 04.58/04.61 06.41/06.44 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5565 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page NOTE : LIBOR RATES AS OF 26-May-17 Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)