BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves issue of NCDs worth 1.25 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of NCDs worth 1.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOCS (MIFOR Swaps) for three years was 6.46 percent on Monday TENOR BID/OFFER 2 YEARS 6.16/6.31 3 YEARS 6.42/6.46 4 YEARS 6.54/6.63 5 YEARS 6.65/6.78 7 YEARS 6.68/6.98 10 YEARS 6.60/6.90 The above dollar rupee swap rates are a simple average of the bid and offer rates quoted by 6 market participants.The floating benchmark used here is the six month USD libor. For participants' names and quotes, please double-click on or type CRS01 and then press the enter key. For Benchmark levels double-click on or type MIOCS= and then press the enter key. FIMMDA is the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. (Mumbai RRU, +91 22 6180 7222/3317 7222, rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ananda Saw Mills