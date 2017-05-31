BRIEF-Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar says JLF decides to take co's loan account to S4A
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'
May 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.15 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.27 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/07/17) 24.75/26.25 04.51/04.79 05.59/05.87 2M(02/08/17) 50.00/51.50 04.64/04.77 05.79/05.92 3M(05/09/17) 78.00/80.00 04.64/04.76 05.88/06.00 6M(04/12/17) 151.00/153.00 04.62/04.68 06.09/06.15 1Y(04/06/18) 298.00/300.00 04.59/04.62 06.42/06.45 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5459 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)
* Co's JLF decided that co's loan account will be taken up for consideration under 'scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets'
Jun 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Granimarmo Pvt Ltd