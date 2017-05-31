May 31 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.15 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.27 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/07/17) 24.75/26.25 04.51/04.79 05.59/05.87 2M(02/08/17) 50.00/51.50 04.64/04.77 05.79/05.92 3M(05/09/17) 78.00/80.00 04.64/04.76 05.88/06.00 6M(04/12/17) 151.00/153.00 04.62/04.68 06.09/06.15 1Y(04/06/18) 298.00/300.00 04.59/04.62 06.42/06.45 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5459 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)