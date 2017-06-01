Jun 1 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.24 percent on Thursday compared with 6.15 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.50 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(05/07/17) 24.50/25.75 04.62/04.86 05.72/05.95 2M(07/08/17) 52.25/54.00 04.70/04.85 05.86/06.01 3M(05/09/17) 76.50/78.25 04.71/04.82 05.96/06.07 6M(05/12/17) 152.00/154.00 04.70/04.76 06.18/06.24 1Y(05/06/18) 303.00/305.00 04.70/04.73 06.53/06.56 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4704 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)