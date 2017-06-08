Jun 8 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.11 percent on Thursday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.08 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(12/07/17) 24.50/26.00 04.63/04.92 05.77/06.05 2M(14/08/17) 52.00/53.50 04.68/04.82 05.87/06.01 3M(12/09/17) 75.75/77.50 04.67/04.78 05.93/06.04 6M(12/12/17) 147.75/149.75 04.58/04.64 06.05/06.11 1Y(12/06/18) 293.00/295.00 04.55/04.58 06.39/06.42 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3554 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)