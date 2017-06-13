Jun 13 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.08 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.11 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.14 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/07/17) 26.00/27.25 04.60/04.82 05.78/06.00 2M(16/08/17) 51.00/52.50 04.66/04.80 05.88/06.01 3M(15/09/17) 75.50/77.50 04.65/04.77 05.93/06.05 6M(15/12/17) 146.75/148.75 04.54/04.60 06.02/06.08 1Y(15/06/18) 289.50/291.50 04.49/04.52 06.33/06.36 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4453 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)