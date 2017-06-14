Jun 14 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.08 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.13 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(17/07/17) 25.25/26.75 04.62/04.90 05.82/06.09 2M(16/08/17) 50.50/52.00 04.70/04.84 05.93/06.07 3M(18/09/17) 77.50/79.50 04.68/04.80 05.96/06.08 6M(18/12/17) 149.50/151.50 04.59/04.65 06.07/06.13 1Y(18/06/18) 292.75/294.75 04.53/04.56 06.37/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3141 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)