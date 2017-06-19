Jun 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.20 percent on Monday compared with 6.20 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.15 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/07/17) 25.00/26.25 04.72/04.96 05.96/06.20 2M(21/08/17) 51.00/52.75 04.74/04.90 06.01/06.18 3M(21/09/17) 76.75/78.75 04.73/04.85 06.04/06.17 6M(21/12/17) 150.25/152.25 04.65/04.72 06.14/06.20 1Y(21/06/18) 295.25/297.25 04.59/04.62 06.42/06.45 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3788 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)