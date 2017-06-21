Jun 21 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.13 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.16 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(24/07/17) 25.25/26.75 04.60/04.88 05.84/06.11 2M(23/08/17) 50.50/52.00 04.68/04.82 05.96/06.09 3M(25/09/17) 77.75/79.75 04.67/04.79 06.00/06.12 6M(26/12/17) 150.50/152.50 04.57/04.63 06.07/06.13 1Y(25/06/18) 292.50/294.50 04.50/04.53 06.34/06.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.6025 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)