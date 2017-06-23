Jun 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.12 percent on Friday compared with 6.13 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.70 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(28/07/17) 24.75/26.00 04.67/04.90 05.91/06.14 2M(28/08/17) 50.25/52.25 04.66/04.84 05.94/06.12 3M(28/09/17) 75.50/77.50 04.64/04.76 05.97/06.09 6M(28/12/17) 147.50/149.50 04.56/04.62 06.06/06.12 1Y(28/06/18) 290.50/292.50 04.50/04.53 06.34/06.37 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5365 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)