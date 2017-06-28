Jun 28 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.17 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.19 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.10 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(31/07/17) 25.25/26.75 04.61/04.88 05.86/06.13 2M(31/08/17) 51.25/52.75 04.68/04.81 05.96/06.09 3M(29/09/17) 75.25/76.75 04.68/04.77 06.01/06.10 6M(29/12/17) 148.25/150.25 04.61/04.67 06.11/06.17 1Y(29/06/18) 291.50/293.50 04.53/04.56 06.37/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.5288 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)