India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.16 pct

Jun 29 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on Thursday compared with 6.17 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.98 percent on Thursday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(03/08/17) 25.00/26.50 04.57/04.84 05.81/06.09 2M(05/09/17) 52.75/54.25 04.67/04.80 05.95/06.08 3M(03/10/17) 75.75/77.50 04.66/04.77 05.99/06.10 6M(03/01/18) 149.25/151.25 04.59/04.65 06.09/06.16 1Y(03/07/18) 292.00/294.00 04.53/04.56 06.37/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.4715 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)