a day ago
India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.16 pct
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Dropbox seeks to hire IPO underwriters - sources
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
Paul McCartney, Sony/ATV settle Beatles music rights dispute
India this week
June 30, 2017 / 11:02 AM / a day ago

India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.16 pct

2 Min Read

  Jun 30 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank
Forward Offered rate          for six months based on the
implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.16 percent on
Friday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day.
    The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered
rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was
5.54 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month,
six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in
the table below.
--------------------------------------------------------------
                   dlr/rupee      In percent    Implied rupees
  (Spot to)       (paise)       (annualised)  Interest rates(%)
--------------------------------------------------------------
  1M(07/08/17)   26.50/28.00    04.53/04.78   05.77/06.03
  2M(05/09/17)   50.75/52.75    04.62/04.80   05.90/06.08
  3M(05/10/17)   75.75/77.75    04.64/04.76   05.97/06.10
  6M(05/01/18)  150.00/152.00   04.60/04.66   06.10/06.16
  1Y(05/07/18)  292.75/294.75   04.52/04.55   06.36/06.40
    Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7379 rupees (Source - RBI reference
rate from Thomson Reuters page                     
    Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values.
    The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British
Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page
          .
    The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters
pages by typing          or            followed by the ENTER key
or double-clicking         ,           .
    Refer to Thomson Reuters page            for the calculation
methodology.
    FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives
Association of India.
  
($1=0)

