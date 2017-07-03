India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.25 pct

Jul 3 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.25 percent on Monday compared with 6.16 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.03 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/08/17) 27.00/28.50 04.61/04.87 05.86/06.12 2M(05/09/17) 51.25/53.00 04.66/04.82 05.94/06.10 3M(05/10/17) 76.50/78.25 04.69/04.79 06.02/06.13 6M(05/01/18) 152.75/154.75 04.68/04.74 06.19/06.25 1Y(05/07/18) 298.50/300.50 04.61/04.64 06.46/06.50 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7525 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)