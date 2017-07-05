India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.12 pct

Jul 5 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.12 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.21 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.52 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(07/08/17) 24.25/25.75 04.41/04.68 05.66/05.93 2M(07/09/17) 50.00/51.50 04.55/04.68 05.83/05.97 3M(10/10/17) 76.75/78.75 04.56/04.67 05.89/06.01 6M(08/01/18) 149.25/151.25 04.55/04.61 06.06/06.12 1Y(09/07/18) 293.50/295.50 04.51/04.54 06.37/06.40 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.7209 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)