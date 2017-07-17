India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.29 pct

Jul 17 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.29 percent on Monday compared with 6.25 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.99 percent on Monday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/08/17) 27.00/28.25 04.64/04.85 05.89/06.11 2M(19/09/17) 51.50/53.00 04.71/04.85 05.99/06.13 3M(23/10/17) 80.00/82.00 04.73/04.84 06.07/06.18 6M(19/01/18) 153.25/155.25 04.72/04.78 06.23/06.29 1Y(19/07/18) 300.25/302.25 04.66/04.70 06.50/06.54 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3666 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)