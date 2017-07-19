India FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIFOR for six mths 6.23 pct

Jul 19 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.23 percent on Wednesday compared with 6.22 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.06 percent on Wednesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. -------------------------------------------------------------- dlr/rupee In percent Implied rupees (Spot to) (paise) (annualised) Interest rates(%) -------------------------------------------------------------- 1M(21/08/17) 24.50/26.00 04.48/04.76 05.74/06.01 2M(21/09/17) 50.00/52.00 04.58/04.76 05.86/06.04 3M(23/10/17) 76.75/78.75 04.63/04.75 05.97/06.10 6M(22/01/18) 152.00/154.00 04.66/04.72 06.17/06.23 1Y(23/07/18) 298.75/300.75 04.62/04.65 06.46/06.49 Spot rate : 1$ = 64.3211 rupees (Source - RBI reference rate from Thomson Reuters page Note: Figures in brackets indicate negative values. The US Dollar LIBOR rates are published by the British Bankers' Association and sourced from the Thomson Reuters page . The implied benchmark rates will be available on Thomson Reuters pages by typing or followed by the ENTER key or double-clicking , . Refer to Thomson Reuters page for the calculation methodology. FIMMDA refers to Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India. ($1=0)